 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackie Eden, 80
0 comments

Jackie Eden, 80

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eden Bday 12-6 & Summit Tribune 12-1.jpg

Jackie Eden

is turning 80 years

~ young ~

on December 14th!

Help her celebrate with birthday wishes,

notes, memories or photos

Send to:

PO Box 83

333 Way Avenue

Woden, IA 50484

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Betty Taylor, 90
Birthdays

Betty Taylor, 90

  • Updated

Betty Taylor, formerly of Swaledale, will celebrate her 90th birthday on December 4, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News