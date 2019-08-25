Happy Birthday, William
8/27/1994
I often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon my cheeks. Remembering you is easy, I do it every day, but missing you is heartache that never goes away.
Happy 25th Birthday.
Love, Mom
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.