{{featured_button_text}}
Whipple mem

Happy Birthday, William

8/27/1994

I often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon my cheeks. Remembering you is easy, I do it every day, but missing you is heartache that never goes away.

Happy 25th Birthday.

Love, Mom

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments