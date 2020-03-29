Happy 100th!
Herman Suntken of Belmond will be 100 years old on March 27, 2020. An open house to celebrate this event will be scheduled for a later date. Birthday greetings and cards can be sent to Herman at 912 First Avenue S.E., Belmond, Iowa 50421.

His children are Richard (Linda) Of Katy, Texas; Linda (Gary) Hagen of Wells, Minnesota; Marlene of Madrid, Iowa; and Gloria (Doug) Harrell of Fort Dodge, Iowa. He has 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

