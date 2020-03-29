Happy 100th!

You have free articles remaining.
Herman Suntken of Belmond will be 100 years old on March 27, 2020. An open house to celebrate this event will be scheduled for a later date. Birthday greetings and cards can be sent to Herman at 912 First Avenue S.E., Belmond, Iowa 50421.
His children are Richard (Linda) Of Katy, Texas; Linda (Gary) Hagen of Wells, Minnesota; Marlene of Madrid, Iowa; and Gloria (Doug) Harrell of Fort Dodge, Iowa. He has 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
