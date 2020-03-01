Happy 90th Birthday!
Happy 90th Birthday!

Help Helen Wilhelm enjoy her birthday on March 6, 2020.

Her family would like to celebrate with a card shower. Pam, Greg and families invite you to send greetings to 315 Third Ave. N., Belmond, Iowa 50421.

