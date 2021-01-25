Happy Birthday, Betty! Jan 25, 2021 Jan 25, 2021 Updated 14 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy Birthday Betty Hier 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Doris Hannah, 90 Jan 10, 2021 Doris Hannah will turn 90 on January 17th. Birthdays Happy 80th Birthday Donna Mae (Vaage) Nelson Updated Jan 9, 2021 Donna turns 80 on January 10, 2021, so please help her celebrate with a card or a call to 24514 Grouse Ave., Hanlontown, IA 50444. Birthdays Ted Wisman, 80 Dec 27, 2020 This awesome guy is celebrating his 80th birthday on January 3rd.