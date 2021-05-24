Happy 80th Birthday May 24, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy Birthday Captain Joe 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Time to Par-Tee! May 17, 2021 Happy Birthday Kirby Schmidt Birthdays Celebrating 90th Birthday May 17, 2021 Happy Birthday Joicelyn Barber Birthdays Irene Keeper turned 100 Years May 11, 2021 Happy Birthday Irene Keeper Birthdays Let's Celebrate 90 Years 2 hrs ago Happy Birthday Duane Graversen