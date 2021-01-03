 Skip to main content
Happy 80th Birthday Donna Mae (Vaage) Nelson
Nelson Bday 1-3.jpg

Donna turns 80 on January 10, 2021, so please help her celebrate with a card or a call to 24514 Grouse Ave., Hanlontown, IA 50444.

