Hannah Thomas, Noon Rotary Student of the Month
0 comments

Hannah Thomas, Noon Rotary Student of the Month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas SOM 3-8.jpg

Hannah Thomas, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club’s “Student of the Month,” for March. She is the daughter of Clint and Holli Thomas, and sister of Carter Thomas. Thomas is a member of the National Honor Society and YIELD. She is a varsity letter winner in cross country, basketball, and track and field. Her awards and honors include: Silver Cord, Honor Roll, three time state track qualifier and state medalist in the 400 meter hurdles, two time state basketball qualifier, one time state cross country qualifier, and school record holder for 5K distance. Thomas’ community activities include Trinity Lutheran Church volunteer work and teaching Sunday School. Thomas plans to attend Iowa State University next year to pursue a degree in Dietetics.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grace Kluver, 95
Birthdays

Grace Kluver, 95

  • Updated

Grace Kluver will celebrate her 95th birthday on Sunday, March 1, at the Summit House, 600 First St NW, Britt, with coffee and cake with famil…

100th Birthday
Birthdays

100th Birthday

Edna Drewis will be celebrating her 100th birthday with family. She was born on February 17, 1920, on a farm near Frederika, IA. She married h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News