Hannah Thomas, Noon Rotary Student of the Month

Hannah Thomas, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club’s “Student of the Month,” for March. She is the daughter of Clint and Holli Thomas, and sister of Carter Thomas. Thomas is a member of the National Honor Society and YIELD. She is a varsity letter winner in cross country, basketball, and track and field. Her awards and honors include: Silver Cord, Honor Roll, three time state track qualifier and state medalist in the 400 meter hurdles, two time state basketball qualifier, one time state cross country qualifier, and school record holder for 5K distance. Thomas’ community activities include Trinity Lutheran Church volunteer work and teaching Sunday School. Thomas plans to attend Iowa State University next year to pursue a degree in Dietetics.