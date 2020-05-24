Guess Whose Birthday?
Guess Whose Birthday?

  •
Happy Birthday to the most special mom! May you know today and always how loved and cherished you are. May you know how precious and amazing you are. You are beautiful, inside and out. You have blessed so many lives by just who you are. You are sunshine and kindness. Pure joy and a gift! So on your very special day, your family wants to celebrate you and tell you that we love you! Happy Birthday!

Maggie Terhark will be celebrating her birthday on May 28th. If you would like to send a birthday wish, you can send them to 153 Winnebago Way, Mason City, IA 50401.

Martin Meier, 90
Martin Meier, 90

Martin Meier will celebrate his 90th Birthday on Tuesday, May 19. Birthday greetings may be sent to him at: 515 Main St., Swaledale, IA 50477.

William (Bill) Alman, 97
William (Bill) Alman, 97

William (Bill) Alman turned 97 years young on May 14, 2020! Please help us celebrate his birthday by sending cards and wishes to:

Maxine Enfield, 90
Maxine Enfield, 90

Maxine Enfield will celebrate her 90th birthday on Friday, May 15, with a card shower. Cards can be sent to Good Shepherd Nursing Home, 302 2n…

Dorothy Lundgren, 90
Dorothy Lundgren, 90

Dorothy Lundgren is celebrating her 90th birthday on Thursday, May 21. Let's help her celebrate with a card shower! Cards may be sent in care of:

