Guess Whose Birthday?

Happy Birthday to the most special mom! May you know today and always how loved and cherished you are. May you know how precious and amazing you are. You are beautiful, inside and out. You have blessed so many lives by just who you are. You are sunshine and kindness. Pure joy and a gift! So on your very special day, your family wants to celebrate you and tell you that we love you! Happy Birthday!
Maggie Terhark will be celebrating her birthday on May 28th. If you would like to send a birthday wish, you can send them to 153 Winnebago Way, Mason City, IA 50401.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!