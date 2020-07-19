Guess Who's Turning 90?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joan Watson will be celebrating her birthday with family on July 25, 2020. As a special request, we are asking her friends to honor her with a card shower.

Joan was born in Clarksville, Iowa, on July 28, 1930. She married Robert Watson on August 11, 1951. Together they raised 4 children: Jeane, Kathy, Patti and Bill. Joan has 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

As we gather together to celebrate and give her our love, share stories of special memories, we also want to acknowledge the dear friends who have meant so much to Joan. Wishing you a fabulous day and a beautiful year ahead.

Birthday greetings may be sent to: Joan Watson, 1221 N Hampshire Ave, Mason City, Iowa 50401.

