Guess Who's Turning 90?
Guess Who's Turning 90?

Joan Watson will be celebrating her birthday with family on July 25, 2020. As a special request, we are asking her friends to honor her with a card shower.

Joan was born in Clarksville, Iowa, on July 28, 1930. She married Robert Watson on August 11, 1951. Together they raised 4 children: Jeane, Kathy, Patti and Bill. Joan has 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

As we gather together to celebrate and give her our love, share stories of special memories, we also want to acknowledge the dear friends who have meant so much to Joan. Wishing you a fabulous day and a beautiful year ahead.

Birthday greetings may be sent to: Joan Watson, 1221 N Hampshire Ave, Mason City, Iowa 50401.

Johnson, 100
Johnson, 100

Jean Johnson will be celebrating her 100th birthday on July 16, 2020. Please send a card to Jean in care of the IOOF Home, 1037 19th St. SW, M…

Dot Gerdes, 99
Dot Gerdes, 99

Dot Gerdes turns 99 on July 11th. Her daughter Judy Kruggel Coe and son Ron Gerdes would like to invite you to join in a card shower. Cards ma…

Birthdays

Please wish Donna O'Donnell, Billy Fett, Kristy Ausborn and Mark Kalvig a surprise Happy Birthday by sending birthday cards & well wishes to:

Staebler, 85
Staebler, 85

Richard Staebler celebrated his 85th Birthday on July 3, 2020. Mr. Staebler was the band director at the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Schools fro…

