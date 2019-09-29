{{featured_button_text}}
The family of Gloria (Plantz) Hiscocks would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 85th birthday, October 8. Cards and memories may be sent to her at 2335 Iowa Ave., Britt, IA 50423.

