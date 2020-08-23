 Skip to main content
George Hargis, 100
George Hargis, 100

George Hargis, formerly of Manly, will celebrate his 100th birthday on August 26th. Due to the pandemic, there will be no large gathering to celebrate this year. His family will gather for cake and ice cream at his daughter’s home in Eagan to mark the day.

George lives at Timber Hills, a senior living community in Inver Grove Heights, MN. For those wishing to send a birthday greeting, his address is 6305 Burnham Circle, Inver Grove Hts, MN 55076.

Despite his age, George enjoys stable health and continues to walk daily around his community.

