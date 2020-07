Dot Gerdes turns 99 on July 11th. Her daughter Judy Kruggel Coe and son Ron Gerdes would like to invite you to join in a card shower. Cards may be sent to her at her assisted living. Dot's address is 405 27th Avenue South, Apt. 10, Clear Lake, IA 50428. Dorothy Mae Grattidge Kruggel Gerdes was born in 1921 on the family farm in Wall Lake Township near Clarion.