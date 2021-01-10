 Skip to main content
Doris Hannah, 90
Doris Hannah, 90

Doris Hannah will turn 90 on January 17th.

To help her celebrate this special event, birthday wishes can be sent to:

4 Armory Lane, Hampton, IA 50441.

Happy Birthday wishes from your kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

