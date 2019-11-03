DeLoss Baker, of Mason City, Iowa, will be honored at an Open House on Saturday, November 9, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hardee’s in Mason City to celebrate his 90th birthday. He was born November 10, 1929, in Mason City. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 1469 E State St, Mason City, IA 50401.
