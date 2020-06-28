Darlene Johnson (Gabel), 70
Darlene Johnson (Gabel), 70

Johnson Bday 6-28.jpg

Our youngest sister turns 70 on Wednesday, July 1st.

Happy Special Birthday!

Love, Your Family

