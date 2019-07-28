You have free articles remaining.
Help us celebrate Clarence’s 90th Birthday at an Open House at the Garner VFW, 315 Center Ave., Garner, Iowa, on August 3 from noon to 4 p.m. If unable to attend, cards and wishes may be sent to him at 745 W Seventh St, Garner, IA 50438.
