Baack bday

Robert (Bob) Baack of Britt, Iowa, was born August 17, 1929, in Klemme, Iowa. Help him celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower. Cards and wishes can be sent to 685 Fifth Ave. SW, Britt, IA 50423. No gifts please.

