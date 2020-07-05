Birthdays
Please wish Donna O’Donnell, Billy Fett, Kristy Ausborn and Mark Kalvig a surprise Happy Birthday by sending birthday cards & well wishes to:

Donna O’Donnell - 60th Birthday on July 6th

603 S. Polk Ave., Apt. 2, Mason City, IA 50401

Billy Fett - 41st Birthday on July 9th

18062 Zinnia Ave., Nora Springs, IA 50458

Kristy Ausborn - 39th Birthday on July 10th

2036 420th St., Kensett, IA 50448

Mark Kalvig - 63rd Birthday on July 20th

416 N Pennsylvania Ave, Apt. 2, Mason City, IA 50401

