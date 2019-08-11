Believe it or not, Bill Price will be 80 on August 14. He would love to hear from you. Greetings can be sent to 3417 Dogwood Ave, Fertile, IA 50434
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Believe it or not, Bill Price will be 80 on August 14. He would love to hear from you. Greetings can be sent to 3417 Dogwood Ave, Fertile, IA 50434
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.