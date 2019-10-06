{{featured_button_text}}
Christensen bday

Beverly Christensen of Greene, Iowa, will be honored with a card shower to celebrate her 80th Birthday on Sunday, Oct. 6.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Cards and birthday wishes may be sent to her at 414 N. Grove St. Greene, IA. 50636.

Happy Birthday to our amazing mom, we love you!!!

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments