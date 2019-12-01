{{featured_button_text}}
Taylor bday

Betty Taylor, formerly of Swaledale, will be celebrating her 89th birthday on December 4, 2019. Let’s bless her with a card shower and fill her mailbox to overflowing!

Betty’s address is:

Rockwell Nursing Home

707 Elm St. East

Rockwell, IA 50469

