Betty (Lilley) Engebretson of Sheffield, Iowa, will be celebrating her 100th birthday on February 22nd. Betty graduated from Mason City High School in 1937, and has lived in North Central Iowa her entire life. She is the proud mother of six children: Christina Duea, Beverly Munnik, Emily Kruckenberg, Bertha Heilskov, Martin Engebretson, and LuAnn Engebretson-Sharp. Cards and wishes may be sent to her at 321 Maple St., Sheffield, IA 50475.