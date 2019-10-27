{{featured_button_text}}
Frascht bday

Andy Frascht of Rockwell, Iowa, was honored with a Family Dinner on October 26, to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Andy was born on October 24, 1929, in Greene, Iowa. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 106, Rockwell, IA 50469.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments