80th Birthday Mar 11, 2022 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy Birthday Betty Siemers 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Happy 90th Birthday! Happy Birthday Bob Gilbert Nancy Beavers turns 60 Happy Birthday Nancy Beavers Larry Sluik is turning 80! Happy Birthday Larry Sluik