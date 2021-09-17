80 Years Young Sep 17, 2021 9 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy Birthday Marsha Kibsgaard 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Open House Birthday Celebration Aug 24, 2021 Happy Birthday Marjorie Showalter, Kathlene Sauve Hillman and Kathryn Deets