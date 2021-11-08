70th Birthday Nov 8, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy Birthday Gary Fox 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 90th Birthday Happy Birthday Donna Buckley Happy 60th Birthday Happy Birthday Lori Hain Happy 90th Birthday Happy Birthday Wendell Roe