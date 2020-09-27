 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
70th Birthday
0 comments

70th Birthday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DeGroote Bday 9-27.jpg

Gary DeGroote celebrated his 70th Birthday yesterday (Sept. 26th).

Happy Birthday! We Love You!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Betty Condon, 90
Birthdays

Betty Condon, 90

Betty Condon, of Osage, will turn 90 years old on September 28th. You are invited to send her greetings at 925 Heritage Dr, Apt #105, Osage, I…

80th Birthday
Birthdays

80th Birthday

Diane Davis will be celebrating her 80th birthday on September 23rd. Her family will be hosting a card shower to mark this occasion. Greetings…

Marcus ‘Stub’ Bartusek, 95
Birthdays

Marcus ‘Stub’ Bartusek, 95

Marcus ‘Stub’ Bartusek of Manly, Iowa will celebrate his 95th birthday on Wednesday, September 16th. Due to the pandemic, there will be a ‘wal…

Virginia Blakesley, 90
Birthdays

Virginia Blakesley, 90

Virginia Blakesley, of Mason City, will be honored with a family dinner on Saturday, Sept 19 from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at her home to celebrate h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News