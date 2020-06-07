100th Birthday Card Shower
100th Birthday Card Shower

Maxine Anderson will be celebrating her 100th birthday on June 6, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage. Due to COVID, her family is not able to have a party as they had planned so they are asking her friends to honor her with a birthday card. Cards may be sent to her at the following address: Maxine Anderson, 2073 370th St, Osage, IA 50461.

Maxine was born at her family home in Malta, Illinois on June 6, 1920. She was raised in the Malta area and married a handsome neighbor boy, Clinton Anderson on June 3, 1939, and moved to their farm near Sycamore, Illinois. There they raised 3 children, Loretta, Judy, and Dale.

In 1972, the couple moved to Osage to a farm they had purchased in Burr Oak township where they farmed with their son, Dale and wife Carol. In 1983, they purchased a house on Sunshine Avenue. Maxine moved into Evergreen Senior Living when no longer able to care for her house. As her health declined, she moved into the Faith Lutheran Home where she has lived for the 3 years.

Please honor her with a birthday card. 

