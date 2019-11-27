It's the 28th year of Belmond's Christmas tradition, always held the Friday after Thanksgiving.
This year's theme is "Ugly Christmas Sweaters." Santa will lead the parade, which starts at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street.
Afterward, visit with the big guy in red at the Santa House.
The event is hosted by the Belmond Chamber of Commerce.
