Santa at Belmond's Christmas Parade
via Facebook

It's the 28th year of Belmond's Christmas tradition, always held the Friday after Thanksgiving.

This year's theme is "Ugly Christmas Sweaters." Santa will lead the parade, which starts at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street. 

Afterward, visit with the big guy in red at the Santa House.

The event is hosted by the Belmond Chamber of Commerce. 

