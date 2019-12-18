Belmond celebrates holidays with three-night event

Belmond Area Arts Council will present its "2019 Three Nights of Lights” Friday, Dec. 20 - Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Jenison Meacham Memorial Arts Center.
The event runs 5-8 p.m. each evening, and features decorated trees, a live nativity, wagon ride tours of decorations, music, and refreshments.
Admission is free event, but freewill offerings will be accepted to help fund future Arts Council projects.
Jenison Meacham Memorial Arts Center is located at 1179 Taylor Ave., Belmond.