Belmond celebrates holidays with three-night event
Belmond celebrates holidays with three-night event

Three Nights of Lights

A steam engine pulls visitors on a snowy tour of lighted displays at Jenison Meacham Art Center and Farm during a previous Three Nights of Lights display.

Belmond Area Arts Council will present its "2019 Three Nights of Lights” Friday, Dec. 20 - Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Jenison Meacham Memorial Arts Center.

The event runs 5-8 p.m. each evening, and features decorated trees, a live nativity, wagon ride tours of decorations, music, and refreshments.

Admission is free event, but freewill offerings will be accepted to help fund future Arts Council projects.

Jenison Meacham Memorial Arts Center is located at 1179 Taylor Ave., Belmond.

