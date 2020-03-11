Bean Bag tourney fun at the Main Event on Friday

Main Street Mason City and the Mason City Jaycees are co-hosting a night of networking, drinks and a bean bag tournament on Friday.
Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. at The Main Event, with games starting promptly at 7 p.m. Everyone is guaranteed two games.
Drinks available for purchase. If you'd like to bring a snack to share there will be a snack table in the back.
The cost is $10/person to be part of a random drawing of partners; and an extra $5 per person to choose your partner.
Prizes will be announced in the future.
All funds collected (after cost) will be donated to Main Street Mason City.