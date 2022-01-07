Barkema Trust awards more than $942,000 to local organizations

Over $942,000 was recently awarded by The Foster and Evelyn Barkema Charitable Trust to the following 82 organizations during the 2021 grant cycle:

Belmond Public Library Foundation Card catalog computer; circulation computer; monitors; tv and accessories $3,000.00

Dumont Community Library Movie license; Security cameras; Patio Pavers; Flooring $11,600.00

Hampton Public Library Carpet for adult department $12,750.00

Sheffield Public Library Metal rotor tower stand $750.00

Belmond Community Hospital Bladder scanner $8,000.00

Dumont Ambulance Service 6-EMS stocked jump bags, etc. $1,710.00

Franklin General Hospital Foundation Dining room chairs for Nursing Facility $15,000.00

Iowa Specialty Hospital Clarion Infant warmer $18,979.00

Rockwell-Swaledale EMT Power cot, power load system & installation $20,000.00

Alexander Fire Department Concrete driveway $9,639.00

Belmond Fire Department Foundation Portable fan; 2-vehicle stabilizing struts $8,150.00

Coulter Volunteer Fire Department Fire hose, nozzles and air tanks $5,700.00

Dumont Volunteer Fire Department New radio system $7,687.00

Grant-Lee Fire Department SCBA's $20,000.00

Hampton Fire Department Pumper Truck Pledge (year 2 of 5) $15,000.00

Latimer Fire Department Slide in pump/tank/hose reel unit $10,000.00

Rockwell Community Fire Service SCBA's $15,000.00

Rowan Fire Department Radios; used fire truck; lighting $18,253.00

Belmond-Klemme CSD Sheet metal roller and metal $4,000.00

CAL CSD Robotic and technology items $5,000.00

CAL CSD Therapy dog training and supplies $1,350.00

Hampton-Dumont-CAL CSD Robotic and technology items for middleschool $4,209.00

St. Paul Lutheran School, Latimer Copier; AED $6,851.00

West Fork CSD Musical instruments $15,000.00

NIACC Swine & Cattle facilities upgrade ($100K over 5-years) $20,000.00

North Central IA Ag in the Classroom Ag Education $5,000.00

Apple Daycare, Inc., Sheffield Basement remodel $20,000.00

Build a Better Belmond Remodel Ramsay Elementary for Colts Corner Daycare (pledged $100K over 4 years) $25,000.00

Cub Cadet Childhood Center Concrete walkway $10,500.00

Hampton Comm Christian Day Care Kitchen renovation $10,000.00

Wee Ones Christian Preschool, Hampton Playground equipment $9,647.00

Bridge of Hope, North Central Iowa Furnace/airconditioner/water heater for house $10,000.00

Caring Pregnancy Center, Mason City Prenatal program $3,500.00

Children & Families of Iowa (CFI) Program support $5,000.00

Children's Cancer Connection Camp scholarships for local children $2,000.00

Compassion Flights, Hampton Airplane Pledge; Year 5 of 5 $10,000.00

Franklin County Food Pantry Personal hygiene and cleaning products $5,000.00

Iowa Ronald McDonald House Charities (Governor's Charity Steer Show) Operational needs at Ronald McDonald Houses in Iowa $15,000.00

North IA Transition Center Vehicle $7,000.00

One Vision Vocational services program pledge; Year 3 of 3 $10,000.00

West Fork Food Pantry Bathroom remodel $2,000.00

Wings of Refuge Participant care $20,000.00

YSS Francis Lauer Building Hope campaign (building remodel) $5,000.00

Franklin County Public Health Medical supplies and equipment $3,500.00

Hampton Senior Center Fundraising matching grant $8,000.00

Sheffield Care Center Windows $25,000.00

Wright County Health Dept. Prenatal program $1,424.00

Belmond VFW Auxiliary, Post 4244 Countertops $1,475.00

Dumont American Legion, Post 360 Flooring $5,790.00

Meservey American Legion (William Schmale Post 171) Sandblast military emblems on monument $1,700.00

Relay for Life of Franklin Co. (American Cancer Society) Cancer research/help those with cancer $15,000.00

Belmond Historical Society Electrical system update $4,000.00

Harriman-Nielsen Historic Farm Window repairs; Porch railing repairs; porch floor $20,000.00

Hampton Police Department Solar radar speed signs $7,500.00

City of Alexander Concrete floor for city maintenance building $12,000.00

City of Aredale City Park updates; City Hall dropbox $1,500.00

Belmond Trees Forever Trees $2,500.00

Build a Better Belmond Soccer field/restrooms on old Ramsay school property pledge. Year 3 of 3. $5,000.00

City of Coulter Picnic tables for city park $2,500.00

City of Dumont Hopper Broom $5,700.00

City of Dumont Security camara system $1,885.00

City of Goodell City Hall remodel $10,000.00

City of Hampton Tree Board Tree-line streets program $1,500.00

City of Hampton (Kiwanis) Playground equipment for East Park $10,000.00

The Windsor Theater, Hampton Water softener $3,600.00

Latimer Community Center Kitchen and other updates $20,000.00

City of Meservey Door for maintenance building $6,248.00

Iowa River Players (B.A.A.C.) Stipends for college interns $2,000.00

City of Sheffield Swimming pool improvements $20,000.00

City of Swaledale Snow plow attachment for pickup $9,500.00

City of Thornton City Hall shelving & boxes; Dumpsters $6,500.00

Mission Thornton, Inc. Zipline for City Park $10,000.00

Franklin County Conservation Board Musical/sensory play items for Maynes Grove $3,500.00

Franklin Wellness Center (Franklin County R.A.C.E.) Dectron repairs $3,023.00

Belmond-Klemme CSD Scholarships $40,000.00

Hampton-Dumont Scholarship Fund Scholarships $100,000.00

West Fork Scholarship Fund Scholarships $40,000.00

First Reformed Church, Alexander, IA Annual distribution $20,000.00

First Reformed Church, Meservey, IA Annual distribution $20,000.00

Dumont Reformed Church, Dumont, IA Annual distribution $20,000.00

Immanuel Reformed Church, Belmond, IA Annual distribution $20,000.00

Zion Reformed Church, Sheffield, IA Annual distribution $20,000.00

Foster and Evelyn Barkema, lifelong residents of Alexander, Iowa, created the charitable trust in 2012. The trust is authorized to award grants to tax-exempt organizations which are of a charitable, educational, literary, health or public service nature. Preference is given to the communities within the Belmond-Klemme, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and West Fork school districts.

Applications for 2022 grants are due by Sept. 30, 2022, and may be obtained after June 1, 2022, by contacting Zoe Brown, PO Box 461, Hampton, IA 50441, or email: barkematrust@hotmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.