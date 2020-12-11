 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barkema Trust awards 85 grants to area organizations
0 comments

Barkema Trust awards 85 grants to area organizations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Over $920,000 was recently awarded by The Foster and Evelyn Barkema Charitable Trust to the following 85 organizations during the 2020 grant cycle:

Belmond Public Library Foundation, $2,472; Dumont Community Library, $3,500; Meservey Public Library, $3,000; Sheffield Public Library, $2,500; Belmond Community Hospital, $16,957; Dumont Ambulance Service, $1,470; MercyOne North Iowa Foundation, $10,000; Belmond Fire Department Foundation, $15,000; Dumont Volunteer Fire Department, $2,180; Hampton Fire Department, $15,000; Meservey Fire & Rescue, $6,065; Rockwell Community Fire Service, $15,000; Belmond-Klemme CSD, $5,000; Hampton-Dumont-CAL CSD, $25,000, Hampton-Dumont Southside Elementary, $475; West Fork CSD Archery program equipment, $5,000; NIACC Student Emergency Fund, $12,000; North Central IA Ag in the Classroom, $5,000; Kick It Forward, $5,000; Surf Ballroom & Museum, $1,500; Hampton Comm Christian Day Care; $4,000; TLC Preschool, Belmond, $6,394; Wee Ones Christian Preschool, Hampton, $1,182; Access, Inc., Hampton, $5,000; Caring Pregnancy Center, Mason City, $2,780; Compassion Flights, $10,000; La Luz Hispana, Hampton, $10,000; North IA Youth for Christ, $15,000; One Vision, $10,000; Park Place of Hampton Corp., $5,000; West Fork Food Pantry (Zion St John Lutheran Church), $1,400; YSS Francis Lauer Remodel capital campaign, $5,000; Belmond Community Center, Inc., $12,000; Hampton Senior Center Fundraising matching grant (up to $8,000), $8,000; Sheffield Care Center Tables and chairs, $20,000; Cub Scout Pack 4024, Sheffield, $2,000; Dumont American Legion, Post 360, $10,000; Meservey American Legion (William Schmale Post 171), $1,500; Belmond Historical Society, $5,500; Hampton Police Department School crosswalk solar powered flashing LED portable stop signs, $4,600; City of Belmond (Park Board) Bocce Ball court, $1,500; Belmond Trees Forever Trees $ 1,000; City of Dumont Pickup $24,000; City of Hampton Tree Board, $1,000; The Windsor Theater, $9,000; City of Meservey Flag pole; $2,682; Franklin County Fair Foundation, $27,000; Belmond-Klemme CSD Scholarships, $60,000; Hampton-Dumont Scholarship Fund, $130,000; West Fork Scholarship Fund, $40,000; First Reformed Church, Meservey, $20,000; Dumont Reformed Church, $20,000; Immanuel Reformed Church, Belmond, $20,000; Zion Reformed Church, Sheffield; $20,000.

Foster and Evelyn Barkema, lifelong residents of Alexander, Iowa, created the charitable trust in 2012. The trust is authorized to award grants to tax-exempt organizations which are of a charitable, educational, literary, health or public service nature. Preference is given to the communities within the Belmond-Klemme, CAL, Hampton-Dumont and West Fork school districts. 

North Iowa weblogo

North Iowa
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alta Hansen, 96
Thanks

Alta Hansen, 96

Alta Hansen, lifelong resident of Mason City, will celebrate her 96th birthday on December 18th. She is happy, healthy, and looking forward to…

Happy 50th Birthday Brad Hill
Thanks

Happy 50th Birthday Brad Hill

Please help us wish this very special guy a Happy 50th Birthday on December 11th. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 323 Lakeview Dr., Mas…

Dorothy Kahl, 80
Thanks

Dorothy Kahl, 80

Dorothy Kahl of Mason City, formerly of Nora Springs, will be celebrating her 80th birthday on December 17, 2020. Join her children Robert Kah…

Nicholas, 70 years
Thanks

Nicholas, 70 years

Bill and Mary Lou Nicholas are celebrating 70 years of marriage. They were married December 17, 1950, at the First Methodist Church in Mason C…

+2
Harlan, 50 years
Thanks

Harlan, 50 years

Pat and Carol (Josten) Harlan of Clear Lake celebrated their 50th anniversary with a small family supper in Colorado.

Bernice Kirk, 101
Thanks

Bernice Kirk, 101

Bernice Kirk is celebrating her 101st birthday on December 11, 2020. Because of the covid, there will be no party, but cards are welcome.

Richard Erickson, 91
Thanks

Richard Erickson, 91

Richard D. Erickson of Mason City will be celebrating his 91st birthday Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Margery Demaray, 90
Thanks

Margery Demaray, 90

Margery Field Demaray celebrated her 90th birthday in her home at 1717 Indigo Avenue, Rudd, Iowa. Margie is the Mother of five sons and their …

Lois Goeman, 90
Thanks

Lois Goeman, 90

Lois Goeman will turn 90 on December 8th. Help us in celebrating her birthday with a card shower. Birthday wishes can be sent to Lois at: 215 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News