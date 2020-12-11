Barkema Trust awards 85 grants to area organizations

Over $920,000 was recently awarded by The Foster and Evelyn Barkema Charitable Trust to the following 85 organizations during the 2020 grant cycle:

Belmond Public Library Foundation, $2,472; Dumont Community Library, $3,500; Meservey Public Library, $3,000; Sheffield Public Library, $2,500; Belmond Community Hospital, $16,957; Dumont Ambulance Service, $1,470; MercyOne North Iowa Foundation, $10,000; Belmond Fire Department Foundation, $15,000; Dumont Volunteer Fire Department, $2,180; Hampton Fire Department, $15,000; Meservey Fire & Rescue, $6,065; Rockwell Community Fire Service, $15,000; Belmond-Klemme CSD, $5,000; Hampton-Dumont-CAL CSD, $25,000, Hampton-Dumont Southside Elementary, $475; West Fork CSD Archery program equipment, $5,000; NIACC Student Emergency Fund, $12,000; North Central IA Ag in the Classroom, $5,000; Kick It Forward, $5,000; Surf Ballroom & Museum, $1,500; Hampton Comm Christian Day Care; $4,000; TLC Preschool, Belmond, $6,394; Wee Ones Christian Preschool, Hampton, $1,182; Access, Inc., Hampton, $5,000; Caring Pregnancy Center, Mason City, $2,780; Compassion Flights, $10,000; La Luz Hispana, Hampton, $10,000; North IA Youth for Christ, $15,000; One Vision, $10,000; Park Place of Hampton Corp., $5,000; West Fork Food Pantry (Zion St John Lutheran Church), $1,400; YSS Francis Lauer Remodel capital campaign, $5,000; Belmond Community Center, Inc., $12,000; Hampton Senior Center Fundraising matching grant (up to $8,000), $8,000; Sheffield Care Center Tables and chairs, $20,000; Cub Scout Pack 4024, Sheffield, $2,000; Dumont American Legion, Post 360, $10,000; Meservey American Legion (William Schmale Post 171), $1,500; Belmond Historical Society, $5,500; Hampton Police Department School crosswalk solar powered flashing LED portable stop signs, $4,600; City of Belmond (Park Board) Bocce Ball court, $1,500; Belmond Trees Forever Trees $ 1,000; City of Dumont Pickup $24,000; City of Hampton Tree Board, $1,000; The Windsor Theater, $9,000; City of Meservey Flag pole; $2,682; Franklin County Fair Foundation, $27,000; Belmond-Klemme CSD Scholarships, $60,000; Hampton-Dumont Scholarship Fund, $130,000; West Fork Scholarship Fund, $40,000; First Reformed Church, Meservey, $20,000; Dumont Reformed Church, $20,000; Immanuel Reformed Church, Belmond, $20,000; Zion Reformed Church, Sheffield; $20,000.