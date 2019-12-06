{{featured_button_text}}

Over $900,000 has recently been awarded by The Foster and Evelyn Barkema Charitable Trust.

Foster and Evelyn Barkema, lifelong residents of Alexander, Iowa, created the charitable trust in 2012. The trust is authorized to award grants to tax-exempt organizations which are of a charitable, educational, literary, health or public service nature. Preference is given to the communities within the Belmond-Klemme, CAL, Hampton-Dumont and West Fork school districts. Also considered are medical facilities located outside the area but serving the residents in those communities; as well as human service (charitable) organizations.

The following North Iowa organizations received grants:

Belmond Public Library Foundation, $6,400

Dumont Community Library Adult program, $3,000

Hampton Public Library, $2,250

Meservey Public Library, $1,500

Sheffield Public Library, $6,300

Belmond Ambulance Service, $15,000

Dumont Ambulance Service, $1,818

Mercy Medical Center Foundation, $10,000

Belmond Fire Department Foundation, $10,000

Dumont Volunteer Fire Department, $5,000

Hampton Fire Department, $75,000 pledge payable $15,000 a year for 5 years

Meservey Fire & Rescue, $9,000

Rockwell Community Fire Service, $10,000

Hampton-Dumont-CAL Comm. School District, $17,000

West Fork CSD, $6,400

NIACC, $10,000

North Central IA Ag in the Classroom, $5,000

Apple Daycare, Inc, Sheffield, $2,000

Hampton Comm Christian Day Care, $2,500

TLC Preschool, Belmond, $230

Access, Inc., Hampton, $9,500

Bridge of Hope, North Central Iowa, $10,000

Caring Pregnancy Center, Mason City, $6,000

Celebrate Recovery (Hampton Church of Christ), $5,000

Children & Families of Iowa (CFI) Program support, $2,000

Clean Up Closet (United Methodist Church, Hampton), $2,000

Compassion Flights, Hampton, $10,000

Crisis Intervention Service, $5,000

La Luz Hispana, Hampton, $3,400

Living Free Ministries, Mason City, $1,800

Lutheran Services in Iowa, Mason City, $5,000

West Fork Food Pantry (Zion St John Lutheran Church), $3,000

Belmond Community Care Car Inc., $20,000

Belmond Community Center Inc., $9,300

Hampton Senior Center, up to $8,000 fundraising matching grant (fundraiser not yet finalized)

Sheffield Care Center, $25,000

Wright County Public Health, $2,000

Belmond VFW Post 4244, $5,000

Belmond VFW Post 4244 Auxiliary, $9,000

Cub Scout Pack 4024, Sheffield (Sheffield Betterment Foundation), $3,000

Meservey American Legion (William Schmale Post 171), $3,000

Belmond Area Arts Council, $5,000

Belmond Historical Society, $5,000

Hampton Police Department, $2,000

Build a Better Belmond, 1st of 3-year pledge $5,000

City of Dumont, $500

City of Hampton, $15,000

The Windsor Theater, Hampton, $10,000

City of Meservey, $3,300.

City of Rockwell, $10,000

Belmond-Klemme CSD, $50,000

Hampton-Dumont-CAL Scholarship Fund, $74,000

West Fork Scholarship Fund Scholarships, $45,000

First Reformed Church, Meservey, $20,000

Dumont Reformed Church, Dumont, $20,000

Immanuel Reformed Church, Belmond, $20,000

Zion Reformed Church, Sheffield, $20,000

Applications for 2020 grants will be due by Sept. 30, 2020, and may be obtained after June 1, 2020, by contacting Zoe Brown, P.O. Box 461, Hampton, IA 50441, or email: barkematrust@hotmail.com.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments