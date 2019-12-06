Over $900,000 has recently been awarded by The Foster and Evelyn Barkema Charitable Trust.
Foster and Evelyn Barkema, lifelong residents of Alexander, Iowa, created the charitable trust in 2012. The trust is authorized to award grants to tax-exempt organizations which are of a charitable, educational, literary, health or public service nature. Preference is given to the communities within the Belmond-Klemme, CAL, Hampton-Dumont and West Fork school districts. Also considered are medical facilities located outside the area but serving the residents in those communities; as well as human service (charitable) organizations.
The following North Iowa organizations received grants:
Belmond Public Library Foundation, $6,400
Dumont Community Library Adult program, $3,000
Hampton Public Library, $2,250
Meservey Public Library, $1,500
Sheffield Public Library, $6,300
Belmond Ambulance Service, $15,000
Dumont Ambulance Service, $1,818
Mercy Medical Center Foundation, $10,000
Belmond Fire Department Foundation, $10,000
Dumont Volunteer Fire Department, $5,000
Hampton Fire Department, $75,000 pledge payable $15,000 a year for 5 years
Meservey Fire & Rescue, $9,000
Rockwell Community Fire Service, $10,000
Hampton-Dumont-CAL Comm. School District, $17,000
West Fork CSD, $6,400
NIACC, $10,000
North Central IA Ag in the Classroom, $5,000
Apple Daycare, Inc, Sheffield, $2,000
Hampton Comm Christian Day Care, $2,500
TLC Preschool, Belmond, $230
Access, Inc., Hampton, $9,500
Bridge of Hope, North Central Iowa, $10,000
Caring Pregnancy Center, Mason City, $6,000
Celebrate Recovery (Hampton Church of Christ), $5,000
Children & Families of Iowa (CFI) Program support, $2,000
Clean Up Closet (United Methodist Church, Hampton), $2,000
Compassion Flights, Hampton, $10,000
Crisis Intervention Service, $5,000
La Luz Hispana, Hampton, $3,400
Living Free Ministries, Mason City, $1,800
Lutheran Services in Iowa, Mason City, $5,000
West Fork Food Pantry (Zion St John Lutheran Church), $3,000
Belmond Community Care Car Inc., $20,000
Belmond Community Center Inc., $9,300
Hampton Senior Center, up to $8,000 fundraising matching grant (fundraiser not yet finalized)
Sheffield Care Center, $25,000
Wright County Public Health, $2,000
Belmond VFW Post 4244, $5,000
Belmond VFW Post 4244 Auxiliary, $9,000
Cub Scout Pack 4024, Sheffield (Sheffield Betterment Foundation), $3,000
Meservey American Legion (William Schmale Post 171), $3,000
Belmond Area Arts Council, $5,000
Belmond Historical Society, $5,000
Hampton Police Department, $2,000
Build a Better Belmond, 1st of 3-year pledge $5,000
City of Dumont, $500
City of Hampton, $15,000
The Windsor Theater, Hampton, $10,000
City of Meservey, $3,300.
City of Rockwell, $10,000
Belmond-Klemme CSD, $50,000
Hampton-Dumont-CAL Scholarship Fund, $74,000
West Fork Scholarship Fund Scholarships, $45,000
First Reformed Church, Meservey, $20,000
Dumont Reformed Church, Dumont, $20,000
Immanuel Reformed Church, Belmond, $20,000
Zion Reformed Church, Sheffield, $20,000
Applications for 2020 grants will be due by Sept. 30, 2020, and may be obtained after June 1, 2020, by contacting Zoe Brown, P.O. Box 461, Hampton, IA 50441, or email: barkematrust@hotmail.com.
