Bags tournament on March 7 at Duncan Community Hall
Bags tournament on March 7 at Duncan Community Hall

Cornhole for any reason is generally a pretty good time, but cornhole for a cause is even better.

Hammer Down 4 Huinker is being held from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on March 7 at Duncan Community Hall in Britt. 

"Huinker" is Jim Huinker who has been diagnosed with ALS, a progressive, incurable neurodegenerative disease. 

Bags tournament

Those participating in the tournament will help fund a remodel to make the Huinker home wheelchair accessible.

The entry fee is $40 per two-person team. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place.

Contact Taylor Bahensky to register at 402-926-1976.

