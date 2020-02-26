Bags tournament on March 7 at Duncan Community Hall

Cornhole for any reason is generally a pretty good time, but cornhole for a cause is even better.
Hammer Down 4 Huinker is being held from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on March 7 at Duncan Community Hall in Britt.
"Huinker" is Jim Huinker who has been diagnosed with ALS, a progressive, incurable neurodegenerative disease.
You have free articles remaining.
Those participating in the tournament will help fund a remodel to make the Huinker home wheelchair accessible.
The entry fee is $40 per two-person team. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place.
Contact Taylor Bahensky to register at 402-926-1976.