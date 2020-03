Trinity Lutheran Church is one of the stops on Augustana Choir’s “A Bold Future: Choir Tour 2020.”

The choir will perform at 7 p.m. on Monday at the church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

The concert is free and open to the public; a freewill offering may be made to support the Augustana Choir. The choir is under the direction of Paul Neshuim.

Additional information about the concert tour can be found at http://www.augie.edu/events/augustana-choir-on-tour

