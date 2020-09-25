 Skip to main content
Ashley Reuter, Kristen Avery join MercyOne North Iowa
Ashley Reuter, Kristen Avery join MercyOne North Iowa

Two doctors have joined MercyOne North Iowa.

Ashley Reuter will work in Internal Medicine.

Dr. Reuter grew up in Marcus, Iowa, and received her medical degree from A.T. Still University-Kirksville College Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri.

"Preventative medicine is my passion," says Dr. Reuter. "I do my best to get to know my patients and guide them to achieve their individual health goals; whether that is to live until they are 100, be able to travel with ease during retirement or just be good role models for their family. I feel most successful when I help my patients live their best lives."

Kristin Avery will join MercyOne Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care.

Dr. Avery grew up in Clear Lake and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa, her medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her pediatric residency at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

"Working in pediatrics allows me to build lasting relationships with children and their families," said Dr. Avery. "Each patient brings not only a new diagnosis but a unique personality. In one room I'm able to experience the joy of an infant at their well-child visit, and in the next room, I witness the resilience of an ill child. The wide variety of reasons for visits will always bring a new challenge."

