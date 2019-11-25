{{featured_button_text}}

Ashley Fjeldheim, ARNP has joined MercyOne North Iowa Neurology Care. Fjeldheim received her master's degree from Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota. Ashley brings over three years' experience as a nurse practitioner at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Fjeldheim’s clinical interest are movement disorders such as Parkinson’s Disease and essential tremors. Ashley will work with Dr. Yarahmadi and the Neurology Care team to treat patients in North Iowa.

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is a connected system of health care facilities that employs 2,500 in North Iowa.  

