Art on the Plaza

"Art on the Plaza," 11 S. Federal Ave. in downtown Mason City, will celebrate its fourth anniversary from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Artists will be on hand to visit about their art, and refreshments will be served.

The artist-owned gallery started with eight artists and has grown to include more than 20 local artists.  

