Architectural hunters wanted
Architectural hunters wanted

Is there a Prairie School Styled building or home in your neighborhood? Frank Lloyd Wright is attributed for bringing this midwestern style of architecture to our community. The Stockman House and homes in the historic Rock Glen neighborhood are prime examples. The River City Society for Historic Preservation wants to locate additional and more recently built structures. From now until the end of September, participants in the Prairie School Architectural Hunt Event will be eligible for a special tour.

Stockman House

Frank Lloyd Wright's Stockman House is an example of Prairie School architecture.

For event information and a complete list of features to look for, go to: www.stockmanhouse.org; click on Architectural Center; then Events. Information is also posted on the Stockman House Museum Facebook page.

