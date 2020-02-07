Apply now to be a 2020 Century, Heritage Farm

The history of the Bissen family is intertwined with the history of the Bissen Century Farm, starting with Larry's great grandfather down to Larry's father and then on down to Larry and Barb Bissen.
Peter Bissen, Larry's great grandfather, bought 80 acres at the same time his son and wife, Math and Margaret Bissen , Larry's grandparents, bought 160 acres of the farm on April 1, 1918 for $117 per acre from Mrs. Margretha Ginsterblum. After Peter passed away, Math bought his 80 acres and continued farming until he and his wife were killed in a car accident just a mile from home in August of 1940. Larry's father, Math's son Fred Bissen, was 20 years old and continued living on and farming the acres. Eventually Fred bought the farm from his uncle who bought it after Math's passing. Fred bought it in 1953 for $69 per acre and continued growing hay, oats corn and soybeans on the ground that was not pasture. Larry and Barb Bissen bought portions of the farm in 1995 and 2010 and continue to raise corn, soybeans and hogs on the same 240 acres of land that Larry's great grandfather and grandfather bought 100 years ago.
Math actually built his own tractor when he was farming and Fred was very happy when horse power was replaced.
Livestock in past generations was dairy cows and laying hens, then farrow to finish hogs and now is only contract feeding hogs.
Fred bought a new 1946 Ford 2N tractor and farmed many years with it. The family restored the tractor and now show it in tractor shows and drive it in short tractor drives. The original house dated back to 1875 and continued to be lived in until it was replaced and taken down three years ago.
Over the years machinery has gotten larger and crop production has increased from 20-30 bushels of corn to 200-plus per acre. The one-bottom horse-drawn plow Math used is now a 48-foot digger pulled by a 4-wheel drive tractor. It takes a lot fewer people and work to get a crop out now. Now a combine is used to harvest the crop instead of a corn picker, then later shelling it off the ear. The corn picker has been retired after years of custom shelling for customers in the county. It now resides at the I-80 Truck Stop Museum. Cost to produce a crop has increased 10 times in the last 30 years. Increase in ethanol production has been a huge help and more needs to be done.
The legacy of the Century Farm is that it is rewarding to be able to continue caring for the land that generations before us worked so hard to preserve. Larry and Barb plan to continue the tradition for many more generations. They were excited to be able to receive the award with Larry's father Fred who is 98 years old.