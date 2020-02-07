Apply now to be a 2020 Century, Heritage Farm

Eligible farm owners can now apply for the 2020 Century and Heritage Farm Program. The program was created by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation to recognize families that have owned their farm for 100 years and 150 years, respectively.

To apply, download the application on the Department’s website at https://iowaagriculture.gov/century-and-heritage-farm-program.

The deadline is June 1.

Applications may also be requested from Kelley Reece, coordinator of the Century and Heritage Farm Program via phone at 515-281-3645, email at Kelley.Reece@IowaAgriculture.gov or by writing to Century or Heritage Farms Program, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Henry A. Wallace Building, 502 E. 9th St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

To date, more than 20,000 farms from across the state have received this recognition. Last year 332 Century Farms and 153 Heritage Farms were recognized.

The ceremony to recognize the 2020 Century and Heritage Farm Award Winners is scheduled to be held at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 20 in the Pioneer Livestock Pavilion.

