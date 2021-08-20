Applications available for archery deer hunting lottery at Lime Creek

Cerro Gordo Conservation will conduct a lottery for the 35 annual archery deer hunting season permits at the Lime Creek Conservation Area.

Application forms are now available and will be limited to one entry per individual. All applications must be completed in full and last year's participants must have returned their survey to be eligible for this year's lottery. Applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. Sept. 3.

Lottery applications may be completed and submitted online at https://www.cgcounty.org/departments/conservation/lime-creek-nature-center/archery-hunting-at-lime-creek or picked up at the conservation office. Office hours are 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They can also be mailed to our office at 3501 Lime Creek Road, Mason City, IA 50401.

The lottery will be held at 8 a.m. on Sept. 9 at the Lime Creek Nature Center Auditorium. The public is invited to attend. The lottery winners will receive by mail a permit and window tag that must be present while hunting at Lime Creek. All Iowa DNR deer hunting regulations still apply. Hunters will be required to return a post-season survey and will be prohibited from entering the lottery the following year if the survey is not returned.

Anyone with questions can call the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board at 641-423-5309.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.