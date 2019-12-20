You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Anthony Spada, of Osage, graduates MSU-Mankato with honors
0 comments

Anthony Spada, of Osage, graduates MSU-Mankato with honors

{{featured_button_text}}

Anthony Spada, of Osage, was one of 1,709 students to receive degrees Saturday from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Spada graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in computer information technology.

He joined 189 other students graduating cum laude (grade point averages of 3.3 to 3.49).

Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,297 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

  • Updated

Megan Blunt Straight Outta Chemo Benefit 11/23/19 at National Guard Armory.

JoAnn White, 90
Birthdays

JoAnn White, 90

JoAnn White, of Grafton, will celebrate her birthday on Thursday, December 12. Please help her celebrate her special day by sending greetings …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News