Anthony Spada, of Osage, graduates MSU-Mankato with honors

Anthony Spada, of Osage, was one of 1,709 students to receive degrees Saturday from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Spada graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in computer information technology.
He joined 189 other students graduating cum laude (grade point averages of 3.3 to 3.49).
Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,297 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.