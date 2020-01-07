You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Another bags tourney, and a chance to network, too
0 comments

Another bags tourney, and a chance to network, too

{{featured_button_text}}
Mason City Jaycees bean bags
via Facebook

Main Street Mason City and the Mason City Jaycees are co-hosting a night of networking, drinks and a bean bag tournament on Friday.

Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. at The Main Event, with games starting promptly at 7 p.m. Everyone is guaranteed two games.

Drinks available for purchase. If you'd like to bring a snack to share there will be a snack table in the back.

The cost is $10/person to be part of a random drawing of partners; and an extra $5 per person to choose your partner.

Prizes will be announced in the future.

All funds collected (after cost) will be donated to Main Street Mason City. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News