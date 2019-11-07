The Friends of the 457 will sponsor a Toys for Tots collection Saturday, Nov. 9, 1-3 p.m. at the Rotary Cannonball in East Park.
Santa Claus will be on hand, as well, during the event, in an effort to help Toys for Tots with its seasonal drive to collect new, unwrapped toys and games for deserving children.
Questions may be directed to Dennis Wilson at 641-423-5328 or by email at dandawilson@netconx.net.
