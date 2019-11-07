{{featured_button_text}}
Toys for tots 1

Santa Claus load toys in the sleigh for the annual "Fill the Sleigh with Toys for Tots" at the Cannonball in East Park with Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mark Kruse. The annual event is sponsored by the Friends of the 457.

The Friends of the 457 will sponsor a Toys for Tots collection Saturday, Nov. 9, 1-3 p.m. at the Rotary Cannonball in East Park.

Santa Claus will be on hand, as well, during the event, in an effort to help Toys for Tots with its seasonal drive to collect new, unwrapped toys and games for deserving children.

Questions may be directed to Dennis Wilson at 641-423-5328 or by email at dandawilson@netconx.net.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments