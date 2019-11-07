The annual Maple Market will be held from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Cedar River Complex Events Center in Osage.
Vendors ranging from home to beauty, to kitchen essentials and more will be on hand with samples and items to purchase.
You have free articles remaining.
Vendor list includes: 4 Funky Farmgirls, Arbonne, Alerts that Work, Beauty by Kayla Lou, Branded Beetle LLC, Coast to Country Home Decor, Color Street, Chalk Couture, Signature Homestyles, Keep Collective, Limelife, Mary Kay, Norwex, Origami Owl, Pampered Chef, Rodan + Fields, Sweet Tooth Cupcakes, Trades of Hope, Tupperware, Ziya Activewear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.