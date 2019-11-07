{{featured_button_text}}

The annual Maple Market will be held from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Cedar River Complex Events Center in Osage.

Vendors ranging from home to beauty, to kitchen essentials and more will be on hand with samples and items to purchase.

Maple Market in Osage

Vendor list includes: 4 Funky Farmgirls, Arbonne, Alerts that Work, Beauty by Kayla Lou, Branded Beetle LLC, Coast to Country Home Decor, Color Street, Chalk Couture, Signature Homestyles, Keep Collective, Limelife, Mary Kay, Norwex, Origami Owl, Pampered Chef, Rodan + Fields, Sweet Tooth Cupcakes, Trades of Hope, Tupperware, Ziya Activewear.

