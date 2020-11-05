Annual Ethnic Bake Sale event to be held in Garner

St. Paul Lutheran Church will hold its 13th Annual Ethnic Bake Sale across two days, 9 a.m.-noon on both Saturday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 12.
The large sale will have a wide variety of ethnic baked goods, including lefse, kringla, kolaches, and various other breads and foods.
Due to COVID-19, orders must be placed in advance by Sunday, Nov. 8 calling Darlene at 641-923-3010 or the church at 641-923-2261.
More details and a full list of items are available on the church website and Facebook page.
St. Paul Lutheran Church is located at 810 State St., Garner.
