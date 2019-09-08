You have free articles remaining.
LeRoy and Leila (Bailey) Young will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married September 12, 1954, at First Christian Church in Mason City, IA. Their children are Dana Young and her husband, Rick Theilen, of Mason City; Brad Young and his wife, Pam, of Rockford; and Brenda Young of Rockford. They have two grandchildren, Amanda Straube and her husband, Derek, of Rudd, and Nolan Young of Cedar Falls. Their two great-grandchildren are Tell and Eden Straube. LeRoy and Leila reside in rural Nora Springs.
