Woods

Stephen and Dorothy (Peterson) Woods, of Mason City, celebrated 50 years of marriage on Friday, August 23, with a family dinner including their daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law Chris, and their grandchildren Lillean, Julianna and Christopher Webb, of Wheaton, IL. Cards and wishes may be sent to 907 10th St NE, Mason City, IA 50401.

